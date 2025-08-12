NTES Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

NetEase NTES is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTES’ second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.86 billion, indicating 10.02% year-over-year growth.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.04 per share, which has increased by 2 cents over the past 30 days. NTES reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the year-ago quarter.



NTES beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise being 9.17%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for NTSE’s Q2 Earnings

NetEase's second quarter of 2025 is expected to benefit from the exceptional momentum built on record gaming revenues and breakthrough global launches that drove strong first-quarter results. The Chinese Internet and gaming giant is expected to sustain this growth trajectory in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by continued strength in its core gaming portfolio and strategic global expansion initiatives.



Multiple drivers likely supported performance during the second quarter of 2025. Marvel Rivals is expected to have maintained robust engagement following its successful Season 2 update in April, which reclaimed the top position on Steam’s global seller charts. FragPunk’s March launch momentum likely extended into the second quarter as the tactical shooter expanded its reach across PC and console platforms. The April debut of Once Human’s mobile edition, which secured the number one iOS download ranking in more than 160 regions, may have provided incremental revenue as the cross-platform survival game expanded its monetization base.



NetEase’s established titles are also expected to have delivered stable contributions. Where Winds Meet, which surpassed 30 million registered players by March, may have benefited from ongoing content releases and regional expansion preparations. Identity V’s sustained popularity in global markets, particularly Japan, likely supported its record-high engagement. The renewed partnership with Blizzard Entertainment is anticipated to have driven steady performance from World of Warcraft, Hearthstone and Overwatch in the Chinese market.



However, second-quarter momentum is expected to have faced pockets of pressure. Youdao's learning services segment is expected to have continued facing headwinds as the company maintains its strategic focus on core, high-demand educational services. NetEase Cloud Music likely encountered ongoing challenges in social entertainment services revenue, continuing the trend observed in previous quarters. The innovative businesses segment, including the Yanxuan e-commerce platform, may have experienced further revenue pressures amid intensified competition in China's retail landscape.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the exact case here.



NTES has an Earnings ESP of -0.25% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

