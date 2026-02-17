NTES or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Software and Services stocks are likely familiar with NetEase (NTES) and Tyler Technologies (TYL). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, NetEase is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Tyler Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NTES is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

NTES currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.29, while TYL has a forward P/E of 24.11. We also note that NTES has a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TYL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.61.

Another notable valuation metric for NTES is its P/B ratio of 3.24. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TYL has a P/B of 3.53.

Based on these metrics and many more, NTES holds a Value grade of B, while TYL has a Value grade of D.

NTES sticks out from TYL in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NTES is the better option right now.

