NTES Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $102.17, changing hands as high as $103.25 per share. NetEase, Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTES's low point in its 52 week range is $77.975 per share, with $134.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.69.

