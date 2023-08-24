NTDOY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nintendo Ltd (Symbol: NTDOY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.47, changing hands as low as $10.40 per share. Nintendo Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NTDOY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NTDOY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.30 per share, with $11.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.