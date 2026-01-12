NTAP Down 11.3% in the Past 3 Months: Will the Stock Rebound in 2026?

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has had a challenging few months, with its stock declining roughly 11.3% over the past three months, underperforming both the broader Computer and Technology sector’s growth (4.6%) and the Computer Storage Devices Industry’s rise (25.4%).

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NTAP closed the last session at $105.39, down 17.5% from its 52-week high of $127.78.

The pullback has raised a key question for investors: Is this an opportunity, or does it reflect deeper business concerns?

Let us carefully evaluate the key factors to determine the best course of action for your portfolio.

What Is Causing the Price Decline?

NetApp’s recent underperformance could be due to macro-driven caution and company-specific challenges.

An uncertain global macroeconomic outlook could impact customer purchasing behavior. Softness in the U.S. Public Sector remains a concern as the company anticipates near-term headwinds in this vertical.

Storage cycles and infrastructure refreshes can be deferred if macro worsens, leading to top-line erosion. Intensifying competition from the likes of Pure Storage, as well as other data management and cloud storage companies, remains a key concern.

Nonetheless, fiscal 2026 revenues are still forecasted to be in the range of $6.625-$6.875 billion, driven by demand for its solutions.

Flash & Cloud Businesses Key Catalysts

One of NetApp’s most important growth levers is its all-flash array business. The segment is witnessing higher demand from customers for its portfolio of modern all-flash arrays, especially the C-series capacity flash and ASA block-optimized flash. The company expects the new AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to capture further share in the all-flash market.

At the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, 46% of systems in its installed base under active support contracts were all-flash. The company’s All-Flash Array revenues increased 9% year over year to $1 billion, representing an annualized run rate of $4.1 billion. Total billings rose 4% year over year to $1.65 billion.

NetApp’s Keystone storage-as-a-service offering has been gaining significant traction. Keystone revenues grew 76% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This led to a 13.8% jump in Professional Services revenues to $99 million. With $456 million in unbilled RPO (indicator for Keystone performance), up 39% year over year, the pipeline for Keystone remains robust.

Solid momentum in hyperscaler first-party and marketplace storage services has been driving revenues from the Public Cloud. The Public Cloud segment’s revenues improved 2% to $171 million. Excluding Spot, Public Cloud revenues grew 18% year over year, supported by strong demand for first-party and marketplace storage services.

First-party and marketplace cloud storage services grew 32%. NetApp’s partnerships with major hyperscalers such as Amazon and Microsoft, through offerings like Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP and Microsoft Azure NetApp Files, solidify its position as a critical player in the cloud infrastructure space, which is poised for continued growth as enterprises migrate more workloads to the cloud.

AI Tailwinds to Drive Long-Term Growth

NetApp remains focused on capturing a bigger share of the AI cycle and is investing accordingly. Customer adoption is increasing, with roughly 200 AI infrastructure and data-modernization deals closed in the fiscal second quarter.

The launch of AFX and the AI Data Engine expands its enterprise-grade AI data capabilities. It has also introduced NetApp Keystone Storage-as-a-Service for enterprise AI. The launch of AI reference architectures with NVIDIA (AIDP), Intel (AIPod Mini), Cisco (FlexPod) and Lenovo (AIPod), and certification for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD, indicates NetApp is deeply embedded in the evolving AI stack.

Strong Financials & Cash to Keep Momentum Going

In the last reported quarter, the company reported revenues of $1.71 billion, which increased 3% year over year. Non-GAAP operating income increased 12% year over year to $530 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was 31.1%, up from 28.6%. Non-GAAP earnings of $2.05 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. The figure increased 10% year over year.

NetApp exited the quarter ended Oct. 24, 2025, with $3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, and long-term debt was $2.486 billion. Net cash from operations was $127 million, while free cash flow was $78 million.

Net cash balance provides the required flexibility to pursue any growth strategy, whether through acquisitions or otherwise. A strong balance sheet helps NetApp continue its shareholder-friendly initiatives of dividend payouts.

Strong Shareholders' Returns Enhances Appeal

NTAP returned $353 million to its shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases in the fiscal second quarter. The company also announced a dividend of 52 cents per share payable on Jan. 21, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Jan. 2. The company returned $1.57 billion to its shareholders as dividend payouts and share repurchases in fiscal 2025.

NTAP’s Valuation & Estimates

NetApp’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52X is below the industry average of 20.86X observed in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Analysts have marginally revised earnings estimates upward for the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: Retain NTAP

NetApp’s strong flash portfolio, growing Keystone adoption and deep partnerships with major hyperscalers serve as key long-term growth drivers, particularly across AI and cloud opportunities. The company’s solid balance sheet, healthy free cash flow generation and consistent shareholder returns further strengthen its outlook.

That said, macroeconomic uncertainties, cautious enterprise spending and intense industry competition could constrain near-term gains.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NTAP appears best suited for existing investors to maintain their positions, while new investors can wait for a more attractive entry point ahead.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Sandisk Corporation (SNDK), Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX) and Teradata (TDC). SNDK and STX sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while Teradata carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sandisk’s fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at $13.46, up 6.9% in the past seven days. SNDK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing three quarters, with the average surprise being 470%. Its shares have increased 676.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STX’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.26 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. STX’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.95%. The share price has skyrocketed 241.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Teradata’s 2025 EPS is pegged at $2.40. TDC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.1%. Its shares have gained 4.7% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.