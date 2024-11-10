NSL Ltd. Secures Trading Approval Amid Low Public Float

NSL ltd. (SG:N02) has released an update.

NSL Ltd. has reported that its public float stands at approximately 8.98%, which is below the 10% threshold, but assures investors that there is no concentration among shareholders that could lead to disorderly trading. The company is committed to maintaining its listing status and has received approval from the SGX-ST to continue trading while it works to restore the public float within a 3-month period. This move is aimed at stabilizing the market and ensuring investor confidence in the company’s shares.

