NSF Becomes Preferred Certification Body for Xometry’s Thomasnet® Platform to Support Suppliers and Enhance Supply Chain Resilience

NSF partners with Xometry’s Thomasnet to provide certifications for suppliers, enhancing supply chain resilience in manufacturing.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF, a recognized global leader in public health and safety certification, today announced that it has become the



preferred certification body



for Xometry’s Thomasnet



®



, the digital platform that connects industrial buyers with more than 500,000 suppliers across America.





The agreement means that:







Suppliers listed on Thomasnet will have the opportunity to earn certifications, including management system certifications, from NSF’s wide-ranging portfolio of services.



NSF will promote Thomasnet as a platform for manufacturing businesses to reach new audiences.



NSF and Thomas will jointly promote information on a broad range of certifications, including Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), a growing requirement for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contracts.











“This collaboration comes at a time when many manufacturers are looking to engage new and multiple suppliers to enhance their supply chain resilience and improve flexibility,” said Sameer Vachani, Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions for NSF. “The importance of suppliers earning NSF certification, especially amid supply chain pressures, will be key to them delivering consistent, quality products for end users.”





“In an era of unprecedented supply chain disruption, Thomasnet is an indispensable engine connecting buyers with qualified suppliers that are essential to fortifying domestic sourcing strategies and strengthening supply chain resiliency,” said Rachel Zepernick, General Manager of Thomas. “By offering NSF’s full range of certifications on Thomasnet, we’re giving American manufacturers another important tool for growing their businesses.”





NSF brings expertise across globally recognized standards, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management), IATF 16949 (Automotive), AS9100 (Aerospace), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety), ISO 27001/ISO 20000/CMMC (Information Security), SQF/FSSC/BRC/ISO 22000 (Food Safety) and ISO 13485 (Medical Devices).





These are widely required in manufacturing, industrial, and B2B sectors.





Thomas, the industrial buying engine, connects buyers with over 500,000 suppliers’ companies across the US and Canada. Built on the foundation of the trusted Thomas Register of American Manufacturers, the modern digital platform serves diverse industrial sectors and enables buyers to reach and connect with the right suppliers for their specific manufacturing needs. Thomasnet, a core offering within Xometry’s broader Supplier Services portfolio, delivers a full range of digital marketing services aimed at helping suppliers grow their business and reach new customers in the highly competitive industrial marketplace.







About NSF









NSF



is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health for more than 80 years by developing public health standards and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services and digital solutions to the food, nutrition, water, life sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.







About Xometry









Xometry’s



(NASDAQ: XMTR)



AI-powered marketplace



, popular



Thomasnet



®





industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business and makes it easy for buyers to get the instant pricing and lead times to create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine



®



analyzes complex parts in real time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at



www.xometry.com



or follow @Xometry.







