NS Tool Co., Ltd. Posts Strong Mid-Year Results

NS Tool Co., Ltd. (JP:6157) has released an update.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. reported a robust performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 5.4% and profits attributable to owners rising by 12%. The company maintains a strong financial position with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it has kept its dividend forecast unchanged for the fiscal year ending March 2025, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

For further insights into JP:6157 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.