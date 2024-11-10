News & Insights

NS Tool Co., Ltd. Posts Strong Mid-Year Results

November 10, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

NS Tool Co., Ltd. (JP:6157) has released an update.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. reported a robust performance for the six months ending September 2024, with net sales increasing by 5.4% and profits attributable to owners rising by 12%. The company maintains a strong financial position with a high equity-to-asset ratio, and it has kept its dividend forecast unchanged for the fiscal year ending March 2025, signaling confidence in its future prospects.

