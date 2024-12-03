NRW Holdings Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced the issuance of 2,880,808 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move could be an indicator of the company’s strategy to align employee interests with its long-term goals.

