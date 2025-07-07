NRP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Natural Resource Partners LP (Symbol: NRP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.23, changing hands as high as $102.25 per share. Natural Resource Partners LP shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRP's low point in its 52 week range is $81.74 per share, with $113.0426 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.00.

