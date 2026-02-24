NRG Energy Inc Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $66 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $643 million, or $3.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NRG Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $200 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $7.761 billion from $6.858 billion last year.

NRG Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $66 Mln. vs. $643 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $3.09 last year. -Revenue: $7.761 Bln vs. $6.858 Bln last year.

