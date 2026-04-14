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NRG Energy Commences Secured And Unsecured Notes Offering

April 14, 2026 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG), Tuesday announced the commencement of concurrent offerings of senior secured first lien notes due 2031 and senior unsecured notes due 2034 and 2036.

The energy company intends to use proceeds alongside a $900 million term loan for credit facility repayment and tender offers.

The company added that the notes will be guaranteed by each of NRG's current and future wholly-owned U.S. subsidiaries that guarantee the term loans under NRG's credit agreement.

NRG is trading at $172.07, up 1.07 percent before the bell on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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