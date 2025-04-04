NRG Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NRG

In trading on Friday, shares of NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.50, changing hands as low as $82.50 per share. NRG Energy Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRG's low point in its 52 week range is $65.111 per share, with $117.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.38. The NRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

