NRDY Expands Varsity Tutors for Schools With New Partnership

Nerdy, Inc.’s NRDY Varsity Tutors for Schools has partnered with an EQA School, The NET Charter High School - Gentilly Campus. The idea is to provide live and on-demand tutoring resources through its Varsity Tutors for Schools online tutoring platform.



This collaboration offers comprehensive academic support to students of all districts at no cost. The agreement, extending through June 30, 2030, is expected to increase educational resources and support long-term growth for Nerdy.



The platform's diverse offerings, such as 24/7 On-Demand Chat Tutoring, live enrichment classes and personalized learning plans, are designed to address a wide range of student needs, from homework help to exam preparation. The availability of SAT and ACT prep classes, adaptive assessments and college readiness resources further enhances its value. By providing these resources at no cost to K-12 schools, Nerdy aims to strengthen its market position and support the broader adoption of its high-dosage tutoring solutions.

Varsity Tutors for Schools Driving Growth

Varsity Tutors for Schools utilizes its platform capabilities to offer high-dosage tutoring and online learning solutions to institutions. It offers robust academic resources and tools, along with three simple models for high-dosage tutoring administration. Through the diversified portfolio of services available across this online tutoring platform, Nerdy can serve a broader set of needs for its institutional partners and reach a larger set of students across various districts.



The Varsity Tutors platform is availed by more than 500 school districts across the United States to supplement classroom learning and effectively close learning gaps. Furthermore, the availability of this platform to all K-12 schools at no cost is a driving factor for Nerdy’s market recognition and growth prospects. The zero-cost model for the district highlights Nerdy’s innovative approach to expanding its user base while providing essential educational support, potentially opening doors to similar agreements nationwide.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of NRDY have lost 71.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 2.2% decline. Although the stock has underperformed its industry year to date, it is likely to benefit from strong demand across its consumer and institutional businesses. Also, operating leverage from its transition to access-based subscription revenue models bodes well.



Notably, during the second quarter of 2024, the operational leverage derived from access-based subscription revenue business models significantly surpassed the expenditures made in the different sectors. It is expected to facilitate the ongoing expansion of Varsity Tutors for Schools.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Nerdy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.5%, on average. The stock has rallied 61.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) calls for growth of 18.1% and 69.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average. The stock has surged 41.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. MCRI currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MCRI has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.5%, on average. The stock has risen 16.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCRI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 2.3% and 10%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.