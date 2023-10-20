NPO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $116.36, changing hands as low as $115.76 per share. EnPro Industries Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPO's low point in its 52 week range is $91.74 per share, with $144.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $116.72.

