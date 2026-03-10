NPCE RNS System Explained: Growth Drivers and Setup for 2026

NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE is building a procedure-driven growth story around its RNS System, a brain-responsive implant designed to reduce seizures in adults with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The company exited 2025 with stronger sales, expanding margins, and a broader commercial footprint. Medicare payment changes that begin in 2026 add a fresh catalyst that can improve hospital and physician economics for replacement procedures.

Here is how the platform works, how demand is forming, and what to watch as 2026 unfolds.

NPCE RNS System Basics and Who It Serves

The RNS System is a closed-loop neuromodulation implant that continuously monitors intracranial electroencephalogram signals, identifies patient-specific abnormal electrical patterns, and delivers targeted stimulation intended to help prevent seizures. Clinicians can program the system and remotely review ongoing brain activity data to adjust therapy over time.

The system includes an implantable neurostimulator placed within the skull, depth and cortical strip leads tailored to clinical need, and a patient remote monitor. The broader platform also includes a physician tablet, a patient data management system, and the nSight platform.

Commercial efforts are centered on adult drug-resistant focal epilepsy, with activity focused primarily on epileptologists and neurosurgeons at Level 4 comprehensive epilepsy centers in the United States. Following a 2023 supplement to the FDA approval, outreach expanded to clinicians outside those centers, which widens the pool of potential referral and treatment pathways. As of Dec. 31, 2025, more than 8,000 patients had received the RNS System.

NeuroPace Revenue Model and What Drives Demand

NeuroPace generates revenue mainly from sales of the RNS System to hospitals for initial and replacement implants. This structure ties growth to procedure volume and the installed base that later supports replacement demand.

Demand is anchored in a specific, high-need group: adult patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy who are treated at specialized centers. The addressable U.S. population is estimated at approximately 575,000 adults with drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

That concentration at specialized centers reflects how epilepsy care is organized. Comprehensive centers are where presurgical evaluation, device selection, and implantation workflows are already built. NeuroPace has also cited a reimbursement framework that covers the implant procedure, programming, and ongoing monitoring, with commercial payors addressing over 200 million covered lives as of Dec. 31, 2024, and routine Medicare and Medicaid coverage. Based on company experience, fewer than 1% of potential patients have been unable to undergo an implant due to lack of coverage.

For context, investors often benchmark NPCE’s adoption curve against other neuromodulation franchises in epilepsy. LivaNova LIVN and Medtronic MDT both operate in neuromodulation markets, and their scale underscores how reimbursement, referral patterns, and procedural capacity can shape device utilization over time.

NPCE Reimbursement Tailwinds Heading Into 2026

A key swing factor for 2026 is the set of Medicare reimbursement updates effective Jan. 1, 2026. Under the 2026 Physician Fee Schedule and Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rules, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) increased physician payments for RNS implantation and replacement procedures by about 43% and 45%, respectively.

On the facility side, CMS reassigned RNS replacement procedures to a higher-paying neurostimulator category. That change raises average hospital reimbursement for replacement to $31,526 from $21,444 starting Jan. 1, 2026.

These updates support the unit-economics narrative because replacement procedures sit at the intersection of physician effort, hospital resource use, and outpatient reimbursement. Higher payments can improve economics for both stakeholders and help sustain access as procedure volumes scale, aligning with the company’s focus on margin resilience as the mix shifts further toward core RNS.

NeuroPace Pricing Discipline and Margin Profile

Management has emphasized disciplined low- to mid-single-digit price increases alongside manufacturing efficiencies cited through 2025. The operating model benefits when the revenue base increasingly reflects core RNS System sales rather than non-core revenue streams.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, gross margin expanded to 77.4%, up 200 basis points year over year. RNS gross margin was 80.5%, up 40 basis points, supported by mix shift, manufacturing efficiencies, and pricing conversion.

For 2026, adjusted gross margin is guided to 81.5%–82.5%, with the company linking that outlook to ongoing pricing discipline and manufacturing efficiencies. With the DIXI distribution agreement expired and no longer contributing revenue after the 2025 wind-down, reported results should reflect a cleaner core RNS mix, making margin trends easier to track against unit volume and pricing actions.

NPCE 2025 Momentum and the Patient Funnel Signal

NeuroPace delivered $100 million of revenue in 2025, up 25% compared with 2024. Nearly all revenue was generated in the United States.

The fourth quarter provided a useful snapshot of operating traction. Revenue reached $26.6 million, up 24% year over year, driven by RNS System sales of $22.4 million (up 26%), alongside $890,000 in service revenue and $3 million tied to the DIXI wind-down.

Operationally, the company cited all-time highs in prescribers, implanters, and the patient funnel during the quarter, with contributions from community pathways expanding beyond Level 4 centers. Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $900,000, marking a second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. For procedure-based businesses, those funnel and clinician engagement indicators are the signals investors often watch to confirm that adoption is scaling beyond a small set of early centers.

NeuroPace 2026 Outlook

For 2026, management reiterated total revenue guidance of $98 million–$100 million on a continuing-operations basis. RNS growth is guided at 20%–22%, excluding both DIXI and any contribution from idiopathic generalized epilepsy.

The company expects typical seasonality, with growth moderating in the first half and re-accelerating in the second half. First-quarter 2026 revenue is guided to $21 million–$22 million. At the same time, spending is planned to be front-loaded, with adjusted operating expenses guided to $90 million–$92 million and adjusted EBITDA expected to be a loss of approximately $9 million–$11 million.

