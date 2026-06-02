NPCE Receives FDA Approval for AI-Powered ECoG Assistant for Epilepsy

NeuroPace NPCE recently announced that the FDA has approved its ECoG Assistant, its first AI-driven feature to assist clinicians in epilepsy care. With this approval, the company takes a step forward in its AI platform strategy, applying its long-term intracranial EEG dataset to enhance epilepsy monitoring and treatment.

NeuroPace officially debuted the ECoG Assistant at the American Society for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Annual Meeting on May 30, 2026.

Per management, the approval demonstrates NeuroPace’s data advantage as it can be translated into practical clinical tools. AI-driven insights offer the unique potential to improve the efficiency of epilepsy care today while laying a platform for new opportunities to personalize therapy and improve outcomes in the future.

NPCE Stock Trend Following the News

Shares of NPCE have lost 0.2% since the announcement on Friday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have gained 6.9% against the industry’s 15.2% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 11.1% in the same timeframe.

In the long run, the FDA approval for ECoG Assistant strengthens NeuroPace’s position as an innovator in epilepsy care and advances its strategy of integrating AI into clinical workflows. By transforming its extensive proprietary EEG database into practical tools for physicians, the company can enhance the value proposition of the RNS System while creating opportunities for future AI-driven product expansion. Continued adoption of these technologies may support patient outcomes and NeuroPace’s competitive position in the neurology device market.

NPCE currently has a market capitalization of $563.91 million.



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More on ECoG Assistant

As the first of NPCE’s several planned AI tools, ECoG Assistant is intended to provide deeper clinical insights and more efficient review of electrocorticography (ECoG) recordings. ECoG Assistant is trained using 124,450 epileptologist-labeled intracranial EEG long-episode records collected through the RNS System.

The tool can identify ECoGs of Interest from patient records and present them in a single view. It enables physicians to review months of ECoGs of Interest using the ECoG Assistant Trends Report and explore timing patterns and potential triggers through the Circadian Pattern Chart.

Dr. Martha Morrell, Chief Medical Officer at NeuroPace, said ECoG Assistant is a significant advancement in the way clinicians interact with intracranial EEG data and the RNS System. By harnessing AI trained on a subset of the world's largest intracranial EEG dataset, NPCE is enabling faster access to insights to support more efficient care and informed treatment decisions.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Mordor Intelligence, the epilepsy monitoring devices market is valued at $621.6 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.12% through 2031.

Factors like the increasing incidence of epilepsy, growing adoption of wearable seizure-detection devices, technological advances in EEG & AI-enabled analytics, integration of seizure-forecasting algorithms into tele-neurology platforms and expansion of U.S. RPM CPT codes are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, NeuroPace exited the first quarter of 2026, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the estimates, driven by higher RNS System sales. The company reached record levels of active prescribers, accounts and patient pipeline, supported by growth at comprehensive epilepsy centers and expanded referral networks. Management highlighted improved procedural visibility through accelerating patient pipeline trends, investments in commercial infrastructure and nurse navigation programs. NeuroPace also expects a midyear FDA decision on the NAUTILUS PMA supplement for idiopathic generalized epilepsy. Its AI initiatives, including ECoG Assistant and a foundational AI model, aim to enhance physician efficiency and therapy optimization.

NeuroPace, Inc. Price

NeuroPace, Inc. price | NeuroPace, Inc. Quote

NPCE’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

NPCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Biodesix BDSX.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Biodesix, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted loss per share of 81 cents, which came narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 35.7%. Revenues of $26 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.3%.

BDSX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36% for 2026. The company beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 25.5%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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