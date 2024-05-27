NowVertical Group Sharpens Focus with Strategic Sale

NowVertical Group Inc (TSE:NOW) has released an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. has strategically sold its Allegient Defense subsidiary to BCS, LLC for up to $12.5 million, enhancing its focus on its core business of integrated data solutions and AI. This move optimizes NowVertical’s business operations, improves the company’s EBITDA, and allows for more effective resource allocation toward growth. The sale also contributes to debt reduction, improved financial health, and supports strategic investments in key areas of NowVertical’s business.

