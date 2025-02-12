Now Is the Perfect Time to Be Investing in Crypto—But the Window Is Closing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: In 2024, Bitcoin asserted itself a top-performing asset of the year. As such, the cryptocurrency was set for a major bull market this year.

While I don't trade crypto myself, my InvestorPlace colleague Luke Lango is a crypto-trading expert.

Today, Luke is joining us to discuss his powerful quant system that he uses to uncover equities before they surge in price… and how you can use it profit from this crypto bull market.

Take it away, Luke…

Cryptos are soaring right now… and they won’t stop anytime soon.

It’s all thanks to President Donald Trump.

This could be the start of a 2021-style run in cryptos, wherein altcoins absolutely soar for 12-plus months.

In 2021, more than 20% of the top 300 cryptos soared over 1,000%.

It all started with Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) “Third Halving” in May 2020.

Quick explainer: A Bitcoin “halving” is an event that occurs about every four years, cutting the reward for mining new Bitcoin in half. These events, which are built into Bitcoin’s code, reduce the rate at which new coins are created.

These supply crunches, when combined with increasing demand, usually lead to buying frenzies and skyrocketing prices.

And the Fourth Halving last summer created yet-another massive supply crunch, which sparked another buying frenzy. The Trump administration’s fondness for crypto only adds to the action.

As of Tuesday morning last week, Bitcoin has popped about 45% since the November election, while altcoins like Hedera (HBAR-USD) are up more than 400% over that same time frame.

Those are some big gains for just a few months…

And as you can tell from that example, smaller altcoins are outperforming right now.

In this letter, we’ll take a look at some of those altcoin gains…

How my team spots these altcoin rockets before they take off…

And how we know when to buy and sell them.

The Crypto Party Is Just Getting Started

Since the pro-crypto Trump administration took over, as of Tuesday morning last week…

A small crypto called XRP ( XRP-USD ) is up 514%.

is up 514%. Stellar ( XLM-USD ) rose about 337% in that same time frame.

rose about 337% in that same time frame. Cardano ( ADA-USD ) is up around 185%, too.

is up around 185%, too. And Chainlink (LINK-USD) is up more than 110%.

Folks, we’ve arrived at the first inning of a huge bull run in small cryptos.

If you want to try to make the most money possible in the financial markets over the next 12 months, invest in crypto.

What other asset has a history of producing dozens of triple- and quadruple-digit returns in the same year?

Just cryptos.

And in today’s economy, where everyday Americans are fighting an uphill battle to get ahead financially, it’d be a shame to miss out on the perfect opportunity to make a lot of money in a hurry.

But finding these cryptos – and deciding when to buy and sell them – is a full-time job. Ordinary Americans just don’t have time for that.

My team does.

So, let’s talk about how we do it…

Welcome to the Age of Quant

Quantitative crypto systems will make human cryptocurrency-pickers obsolete in the next five years.

That is, over the next five years, human-driven trading strategies (also known as “discretionary strategies”) will be increasingly replaced by quant trading strategies. These systems will use big data and analytics to help us buy cryptos that deliver better and more consistent returns than any discretionary strategy could.

And I say this as a top-ranked crypto picker who has made a name for himself by regularly picking multiple 10X token winners.

For example, during the last crypto super-cycle, in 2021, our recommendations delivered one-month gains of 276% on CELO and two-month gains of 605.3% on MANA in our Ultimate Crypto portfolio, to name just two highlights.

Even I admit that quant strategies will replace me. No doubt about it.

But I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.

While humbled by quant systems’ ability to transform cryptocurrency-picking, I’m fully determined to get on the right side of this shift.

I’m committed to leveraging the growing power of big data and analytics to create the best quant trading strategies available.

My team and I have spent the past few years developing a powerful quant system that uncovers equities before they surge in price. We’ve already put this quantitative stage-analysis system to work in several of my stock services, including using it to identify cryptocurrencies in the early stages of big technical breakouts.

And our quant system continues to kick butt and take names with stocks.

Take a look…

Driving Gains With a Next-Gen Quant System

In 2024, we used this system to book partial profits of roughly 110%, 55%, 77%, and 94% on four of our stock positions. While in crypto, we booked partial profits of 30% to 245% on two of our altcoins.

All those gains happened in a matter of months. Some took just a few weeks.

We could not be more pleased with the results. These trades are all prime examples of how investing works in the Age of Quant.

I’m a big believer that complacency is the enemy of progress. The moment you get comfortable is the moment you stop progressing.

It is also the moment someone else passes you.

The same is true when developing quantitative trading strategies. The moment we stop developing bigger and better quant strategies is the moment quant crypto systems pass us by and renders us obsolete.

I’m not going to let the machines win that easily.

So, while our quant system has already been used to rack up big winners in 2024, I’ve been busy working on finding the next batch of big winners for our quant trading system.

Based on our back-tested results of this system, you could have made 2,033% from Lisk (LSK-USD)… 5,437% from Medibloc (MED-USD)… and even 11,514% from Verge (XVG-USD) – all in 90 days or less.

This is the perfect time to be invested in crypto.

But given that the market’s volatility, it can be very hard to know which coins to trade for substantial gains.

Here’s what my team and I are doing about that…

The Final Word

Last Thursday, I took part The Great American Crypto Project.

During this exclusive free event, I…

Revealed the three steps I believe could be taken to ignite the biggest crypto super-cycle we’ve ever seen . You do not want to be left behind.

. You do not want to be left behind. Introduced you to a new way to invest in cryptos you’ve likely never heard of before… a proprietary quant-based crypto trading algorithm designed to find fast-moving cryptos that could 10X, 50X, even 100X in 90 days or less .

. Discussed three coins that could soar, just identified by my proprietary POWER FIVE crypto trading algorithm.

The crypto market is the only market where you can see 500%, 1,000%, even 10,000% gains in a matter of months.

Imagine if you could capture the bulk of those gains, without having to hold through big crypto crashes…

That’s why, in The Great American Crypto Project, I go much deeper on this revolutionary, proprietary crypto trading algorithm.

It’s designed to identify a predictable pattern where cryptos could soar 10X, 50X, even 100X in 90 days or less.

Regards,

Luke Lango

Senior Analyst, InvestorPlace

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Why is crypto surging right now?

A: Bitcoin’s Fourth Halving and a pro-crypto U.S. administration have created the perfect storm for a major bull run.

Q: Which altcoins are showing the biggest gains?

A: Cryptos like XRP, Stellar, Cardano, and Chainlink have seen triple-digit percentage increases in just months.

Q: How does a quant trading system help with crypto investing?

A: It leverages big data and analytics to identify high-potential cryptos before they take off, eliminating human error.

Q: Can small investors still make money in crypto now?

A: Yes! The market is just entering its early stages, meaning there’s still massive upside potential.

Q: What’s the best way to get started with crypto investing today?

A: Learn from expert strategies, such as Luke Lango’s quant-based crypto trading algorithm, designed to pinpoint high-growth opportunities.

