Is Now Actually a Good Time to Buy Cryptocurrency?

Key Points

Elevated interest rates and other macro headwinds are weighing down cryptocurrencies.

But a few potential headwinds could drive the market even lower.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It's been a year to forget for cryptocurrency investors. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the world's two most valuable cryptocurrencies, have declined 15% and 21%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. The smaller altcoins fared even worse. But could that broad pullback actually represent a good buying opportunity for long-term investors?

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Why did cryptocurrencies crumble?

Cryptocurrencies generally rally as declining interest rates drive investors toward riskier investments. But after reducing its benchmark rates six times in 2024 and 2025, the Fed has merely kept its rates unchanged this year. The intensifying Middle East conflict, inflation, and other macro headwinds also sparked fresh fears of interest rate hikes.

That pressure prompted many crypto investors to take some money off the table after the market's robust rally over the past few years. The rise of stablecoins, which offer the flexibility of cryptocurrencies while staying pegged to the U.S. dollar, also challenged the bullish narrative.

Is it the right time to buy cryptocurrencies?

I believe Bitcoin and Ether will outlast most of the smaller altcoins, but I don't think it's the right time to get greedy yet. If the Middle East conflict drags on, inflation worsens, and the Fed raises rates this year, another crypto winter will likely begin. When that happens, investors will likely find many better buying opportunities.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.