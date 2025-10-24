NOVT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $125.71, changing hands as high as $129.85 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $98.76 per share, with $184.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $128.65.

