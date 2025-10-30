NOVONIX (NVNXF) Price Target Increased by 21.44% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for NOVONIX (OTCPK:NVNXF) has been revised to $0.74 / share. This is an increase of 21.44% from the prior estimate of $0.61 dated October 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.73 to a high of $0.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.72% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in NOVONIX. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVNXF is 0.00%, an increase of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 17,769K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,120K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,486K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVNXF by 7.10% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,803K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,853K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,263K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares , representing an increase of 58.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVNXF by 26.26% over the last quarter.

