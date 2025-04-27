NOVONIX Appoints Michael OKronley As CEO

(RTTNews) - NOVONIX Limited (NVX, NVX.AX) announced Sunday that it appointed Michael OKronley as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 19, 2025. OKronley succeeds Robert Long, who has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since January 2025. He will now resume his role as Chief Financial Officer.

OKronley has more than 30 years of automotive experience, including 15 years in the Lithium-ion battery and battery materials space. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Ascend Elements where he increased the enterprise value of the company by US$1.6 Billion in 5 years.

