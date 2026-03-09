Novocure's Optune Lua Gets Japan Reimbursement for NSCLC Treatment

Novocure NVCR recently announced that Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has approved reimbursement for Optune Lua through the country’s National Health Insurance program.

In Japan, Optune Lua is indicated for use in combination with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in adult patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent Non???Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) who have experienced disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

Per management, lung cancer continues to be a major contributor to cancer-related mortality in Japan, underscoring the pressing need for broader access to approved treatment options. The decision by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to include Optune Lua under the country’s National Health Insurance reimbursement framework enables patients with advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer to access Optune Lua as an additional therapeutic option.

Likely Trend of NVCR Stock Following the News

Shares of NVCR have lost 3.5% since the announcement on March 2. Over the past six months, shares of the company gained 3% compared with the industry’s 15.5% growth and the S&P 500’s 4.5% rise.

In the long run, the reimbursement approval for Optune Lua in Japan is expected to strengthen the growth prospects of Novocure by expanding patient access through the country’s National Health Insurance. Coverage in Japan, one of the world’s largest healthcare markets, could support increased adoption of the therapy among patients with NSCLC. National insurance coverage reduces financial barriers for patients and healthcare providers, which can accelerate therapy adoption and increase utilization of Novocure’s TTFields platform. The decision also supports the company’s strategy to expand its presence in international oncology markets while building recurring device-based treatment revenues.

NVCR currently has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion.



More on the News

Optune Lua is a wearable and portable medical device designed to deliver Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a therapy that uses alternating electric fields to disrupt the division of cancer cells. These electric fields are administered through non-invasive arrays worn on the patient’s body. By exerting physical forces on electrically charged components inside dividing cancer cells, TTFields interfere with the cell division process, leading to cancer cell death.

The therapy is designed to selectively target cancer cells while minimizing effects on healthy cells. This is due to the biological differences between healthy and malignant cells, including their rate of division, morphology and electrical properties.

Eligible patients will be able to receive Optune Lua therapy at qualified healthcare centers across Japan. The reimbursement coverage is expected to improve patient access to this treatment option, particularly for individuals with advanced or recurrent NSCLC who have limited therapeutic alternatives.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Among its subtypes, NSCLC accounts for around 85% of all lung cancer cases. In Japan alone, around 100,000 patients are diagnosed with NSCLC each year, highlighting the substantial burden of the disease.

Beyond lung cancer, TTFields therapy has demonstrated broad potential across multiple solid tumors. Preclinical studies suggest that combining TTFields with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, immune checkpoint inhibitors or targeted therapies may enhance treatment effects. As a result, the technology offers promising versatility in addressing complex cancer treatment challenges across a range of tumor types.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the metastatic non-small cell lung cancer market is valued at $20.45 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% through 2035.

Factors like the global lung cancer incidence and late-stage diagnosis, and advances in targeted therapies, immunotherapies and precision diagnostics are improving survival outcomes and accelerating market growth.

Other News

In February, Novocure received the FDA approval for the Optune Pax for use in adult patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel.

Additionally, British Columbia Cancer announced reimbursement coverage for NVCR’s Optune Gio for the treatment of adults newly diagnosed with glioblastoma.

In January, Novocure announced that public health insurers in Czechia have provided reimbursement coverage for Optune Gio for the treatment of adult patients newly diagnosed with glioblastoma.

In December 2025, Novocure submitted the final module of its premarket approval application to the FDA, seeking authorization for its Tumor Treating Fields therapy for the treatment of brain metastases arising from non-small cell lung cancer.

NVCR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NVCR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Intuitive Surgical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.4%. Revenues of $2.87 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ISRG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.7% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 13.2%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.1% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

