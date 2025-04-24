NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR), a leader in oncology treatments using Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy, released its first-quarter results on April 24, 2025. The company reported notable gains with revenue rising to $155 million (GAAP) in Q1 2025, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $146 million.

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were a negative $0.31, beating expectations of a negative $0.46 per share. The quarter was marked by robust patient growth and progress in clinical trials, though challenges in gross margins remain.

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 2025 Estimate Q1 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.31) $(0.46) $(0.36) N/A Revenue (GAAP) $155.0M $146.0M $138.5M +12.0% Gross Margin (GAAP) 75% N/A 76% -1.0 pp Active Patients on Therapy 4,268 N/A 3,845 +11.0% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $(5.0)M N/A $(4.6)M N/A

Business Overview

Founded to bring a novel approach to cancer treatment, NovoCure utilizes TTFields therapy, which uses electric fields to disrupt cancer cell division. The company focuses on expanding its reach with current therapies and pursuing new indications. Regulatory approvals play a crucial role in its strategy, ensuring products reach patients globally. Current success hinges on growing patient numbers and progressing the research pipeline.

Recently, NovoCure has targeted multi-oncology indications—particularly in non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer—by leveraging its regulatory and R&D successes. The emphasis on securing reimbursement in new markets and maintaining financial health is equally pivotal.

Quarterly Performance

The first quarter was marked by considerable revenue growth for NovoCure. GAAP revenue reached $155 million in Q1 2025, up 12% from the previous year, primarily due to an increase in active patients. In Q1 2025, the U.S., Germany, France, and Japan were significant markets, contributing $93.2 million, $18.7 million, $17.9 million, and $8.7 million, respectively. This expansion highlights a strengthened presence in existing markets.

Despite these gains, gross margins contracted to 75% in Q1 2025, down from 76% in Q1 2024. This was largely due to investments in launching new, higher-cost therapeutic arrays for NSCLC—non-small cell lung cancer—without full-fledged reimbursement support, slightly pressuring the gross margin in 2025.

Notable progress in regulatory approvals included securing the CE Mark for Optune Lua to treat metastatic NSCLC patients in April 2025. This expansion enhances its service offerings, aligning with strategic growth goals.

Clinical highlights included the acceptance of Phase 3 trial results for presentation at a major oncology conference, indicating progress in treating pancreatic cancer.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a negative $5.0 million for Q1 2025, a slight deteriotration from the negative $4.6 million in the prior year quarter, highlighting the balance between ongoing investment in growth and operational performance despite the continued net loss.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, NovoCure plans to broaden its oncology indications, placing strategic emphasis on developing and marketing treatments for aggressive cancers like pancreatic and lung cancers, with recent advancements in clinical trials for these indications. Crucial to this will be achieving reimbursement in new markets, which is anticipated to bolster longer-term revenues.

Management expects further regulatory submissions and trial results which will play a pivotal role in shaping revenue growth beyond 2025. Investors should monitor the R&D pipeline progress and reimbursement achievements as essential metrics influencing NovoCure’s medium to long-term market performance.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NovoCure. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.