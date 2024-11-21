News & Insights

Novocure: FDA Approves HFE Transducer Arrays For Use With Optune Gio - Quick Facts

November 21, 2024 — 07:15 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced the FDA approved new Head Flexible Electrode transducer arrays for use with Optune Gio for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme. Novocure plans to convert Optune Gio users in the U.S. to the new HFE arrays through the first half of 2025 through a controlled transition plan.

Mukund Paravasthu, COO, Novocure, said: "The newly FDA approved HFE arrays are lighter, thinner and designed to be more comfortable, clear benefits for the patient. We look forward to introducing the new arrays in the U.S."

