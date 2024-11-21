Novocure announces FDA approval of new head flexible electrode transducer arrays

Novocure (NVCR) announced that the FDA approved its new head flexible electrode, or HFE, transducer arrays for use with Optune Gio for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme, or GBM. Optune Gio is a wearable, portable device that produces alternating electric fields known as Tumor Treating Fields, which are delivered through non-invasive, wearable arrays. TTFields exert physical forces on the electrically charged components of dividing cancer cells, which disrupt the rapid cell division exhibited by cancer cells.
