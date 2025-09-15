Novocure Announces Approval For Optune Lua In Japan

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Optune Lua for concurrent use with PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced/recurrent non-small cell lung cancer who have progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. The MHLW approval was supported by the Phase 3 LUNAR trial.

Optune Lua is a wearable, portable medical device that produces alternating electric fields known as Tumor Treating Fields or TTFields, which are delivered through non-invasive, wearable arrays.

