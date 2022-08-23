Novo (NVO) Posts Positive Data From Diabetes Study on CagriSema

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO announced that it has completed the phase II study evaluating CagriSema, a once-weekly subcutaneous combination of semaglutide and a novel amylin analogue, cagrilintide, for treating patients with type II diabetes.

Following the successful completion of the study, the company announced headline data from the same. The phase II study evaluated the safety and efficacy of a fixed dose combination of CagriSema (2.4 mg semaglutide and 2.4 mg cagrilintide) versus individual components semaglutide (2.4 mg) and cagrilintide (2.4 mg), in people with type 2 diabetes and overweight.

Data from the study showed people treated with CagriSema experienced a higher HbA1c reduction of 2.18%-points compared to a reduction of 1.79%-points for those treated with semaglutide and a reduction of 0.93%-points with cagrilintide alone, after 32 weeks of treatment.

HbA1c is a measure of blood sugar (glucose) levels.

Treatment with CagriSema led to a higher body weight reduction of 15.6% versus a reduction of 5.1% for people treated with semaglutide and 8.1% with cagrilintide alone.

The study had a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.4% while the mean baseline body weight was 106 kg.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have declined 4% this year against the industry’s rise of 0.7%.



Data from the study underlines the fact that treatment with CagriSema helps in lowering weight and also that treatment with CagriSema reduces blood sugar more than semaglutide alone.

Following this encouraging data from the above-mentioned phase II study, NVO plans to begin a phase III study on CagriSema for treating people with type II diabetes next year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, NVO plans to begin the phase III study – REDEFINE – evaluating CagriSema (2.4 mg semaglutide and 2.4 mg cagrilintide) in people with overweight and obesity.

Semaglutide is presently approved by its trade name, Ozempic, as a once-daily pre-filled pen to improve glycemic control in type II diabetes patients. Meanwhile, oral semaglutide is marketed in the United States, the EU and other countries under the brand name Rybelsus for treating type II diabetes as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with uncontrolled conditions.

The FDA has also approved semaglutide as a weekly 2.4-mg injection for weight management in people living with obesity, under the brand name Wegovy.

Several label expansion studies evaluating semaglutide for additional indications and currently ongoing.

Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the diabetes care market, with one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. The company has improved its global diabetes value market share over the past 12 months from 29.6% to 31.0%, driven by the strong performance of its portfolio.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Novo Nordisk currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector include Achilles Therapeutics plc ACHL, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ATRA and ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ORIC, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Achilles Therapeutics’ loss per share estimates narrowed 6.4% for 2022 and 9.6% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Achilles Therapeutics surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion. ACHL delivered an earnings surprise of 12.45%, on average.

Atara Biotherapeutics’ loss per share estimates narrowed 43.2% for 2022 and 31.8% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Atara Biotherapeutics surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other occasion. ATRA delivered an earnings surprise of 4.83%, on average.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ loss per share estimates narrowed 5.3% for 2022 and 15.8% for 2023 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of ORIC Pharmaceuticals surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion. ORIC delivered an earnings surprise of 8.85%, on average.

