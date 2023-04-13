Novo (NVO) & Aspect Biosystems Unite to Develop Tissue Therapy

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO and a privately-held biotechnology company, Aspect Biosystems, announced entering a collaboration, development, and license agreement. This will bring together Aspect’s proprietary bioprinting technology and Novo Nordisk’s expertise and technology in stem-cell differentiation and cell-therapy development and manufacturing.

The companies will jointly develop implantable bioprinted tissues to replace, repair, or supplement biological functions to deliver a new class of truly disease-modifying treatments for diabetes and obesity. These tissues will reportedly be designed to be allogeneic, meaning the cells used are derived from a single source to increase the viability of future large-scale manufacturing.

In the past year, shares of Novo Nordisk have shot up 38.3% compared with the industry’s 5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk is set to receive an exclusive global license to use Aspect’s bioprinting technology to develop up to four products for the treatment of diabetes and/or obesity. On the other hand, Aspect is entitled to receive an upfront payment, along with research funding and investment in the form of a convertible note, totaling $75 million.

Additionally, Aspect is also eligible to receive up to $650 million in future development, regulatory, commercial and sales milestone payments per product and tiered royalties on future product sales.

The collaboration will initially focus on developing bioprinted tissue therapeutics designed to maintain normal blood glucose levels without the need for immunosuppression. The companies expect this approach to amount to a transformative treatment for people living with type I diabetes.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus

Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote

