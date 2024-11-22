News & Insights

NoviqTech Director Darren Scott Boosts Shareholding

November 22, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Darren Scott, a director at NoviqTech Limited, has significantly increased his indirect stake in the company by acquiring over 1.1 million ordinary shares. This acquisition was approved by shareholders at a recent extraordinary general meeting, boosting Scott’s total shareholding to more than 2.8 million shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects a heightened confidence in the company’s future prospects.

