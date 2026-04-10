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Novel Drugs Approved By The FDA In 2025

April 10, 2026 — 07:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 approved 46 novel drugs, including 34 new molecular entities (NMEs) and 12 biologics. The approved drugs treated indications ranging from advanced or refractory breast and lung cancers, systematic issues like angioedema, neuropathy, and microangiopathy, and mutational disorders such as haemophilia and proteinuria. Of the approved novel drugs, 11 received accelerated approval, 18 received a fast track designation, and 21 were granted a priority review. Additionally, 20 were first-in-class drugs for specific indications, and 23 were for rare disease indications.

S.No

Drug Name

Developer

Indication

1

Datroway

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd

HR-positive, HER2-negative, unresectable or metastatic breast cancer

2

Grafapex

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Preparative regimen for allogenic haematopoetic stem cell transplants to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome

3

Journavx

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Moderate-to-severe pain

4

Gomekli

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.

Neurofibromatosis type-1, symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas

5

Romvimza

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumours

6

Blujepa

GSK plc 

Complicated urinary tract infections

7

Qfitlia

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 

Prevents or reduces frequency of bleeding episodes in Haemophilia A or B

8

Vanrafia

Novartis AG

Decreases proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A neuropathy

9

penpulimab-kcqx

Akeso, Inc

Recurrent or metastatic non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in adults

10

Imaavy

 Johnson & Johnson

Generalized myasthenia gravis

11

Avmapki Fakzynja Co-Pack 

Verastem Inc.

KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serious ovarian cancer (LGSOC) in adults

12

Emrelis

AbbVie Inc

Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein expression

13

Tryptyr

Alcon AG

Signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

14

Enflonsia 

Merck & Co Inc

Prevents respiratory synctial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants

15

Ibtrozi

Nuvation Bio Inc.

Locally advanced or metastatic ROS-1 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

16

Andembry

CSL Ltd.

Prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema

17

Lynozyfic

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after 4 prior lines of therapy

18

Zegfrovy

Dizal Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insert mutation

19

Ekterly

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Acute attacks of hereditary angioedema

20

Anzupgo

LEO Pharma

Moderate-to-severe chronic hand edema

21

Sephience

PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Hyperphenylalaninemia in patients with sepiapterin-responsive phenylketonuria

22

Vizz

Lenz Therapeutics Inc.

Presbyopia

23

Modeyso

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Diffuse midline glioma with H3K27M mutation

24

Hernexeos

Boehringer Ingelheim

Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumours with HER2 tyrosine kinase domain activation mutation

25

Brinsupri

Insmed Inc

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis

26

Dawnzera

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema

27

Wayrilz

Sanofi SA

Persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia

28

Keytruda Qlex 

Merck & Co. Inc.

Solid tumour indications in adult and pediatric patients

29

Forzinity 

Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

Improves muscle strength

30

Inluriyo

Eli Lilly & Company

Receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, estrogen receptor 1 mutation advanced or metastatic breast cancer

31

Palsonify

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Acromegaly in adults

32

Rhapsido

Novartis AG

Chronic spontaneous urticaria

33

Jascayd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

34

Lynkuet

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause

35

Kygevvi

UCB

Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency

36

Komzifti

Kura Oncology Inc.

Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with susceptible nucleophosmin 1 mutation

37

Redemplo

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reduces triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome

38

Hyrnuo

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumours with HER2 tyrosine kinase domain activating mutation

39

Voyxact

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Reduces proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A neuropathy

40

Lerochol

LIB Therapeutics Inc.

Reduces low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adults with hypercholestremia, including heterozygous familial hypercholestremia

41

Nuzolvence

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

Uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea caused by Neserria gonorrheae

42

Cardamyst

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Episodes of paroxysmal supreventricular techycardia

43

Exdensur

GSK plc (GlaxoSmithKline)

Severe asthma characterized by eosinophilic phenotype

44

Myqorzo

Cytokinetics Incorporated

Symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

45

Yartemlea

Omeros Corporation

Haematopoetic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy

46

Nereus

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vomiting associated with motion

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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