Novel Drugs Approved By The FDA In 2025

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2025 approved 46 novel drugs, including 34 new molecular entities (NMEs) and 12 biologics. The approved drugs treated indications ranging from advanced or refractory breast and lung cancers, systematic issues like angioedema, neuropathy, and microangiopathy, and mutational disorders such as haemophilia and proteinuria. Of the approved novel drugs, 11 received accelerated approval, 18 received a fast track designation, and 21 were granted a priority review. Additionally, 20 were first-in-class drugs for specific indications, and 23 were for rare disease indications.

S.No Drug Name Developer Indication 1 Datroway Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd HR-positive, HER2-negative, unresectable or metastatic breast cancer 2 Grafapex Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc Preparative regimen for allogenic haematopoetic stem cell transplants to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome 3 Journavx Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Moderate-to-severe pain 4 Gomekli SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. Neurofibromatosis type-1, symptomatic plexiform neurofibromas 5 Romvimza Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumours 6 Blujepa GSK plc Complicated urinary tract infections 7 Qfitlia Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Prevents or reduces frequency of bleeding episodes in Haemophilia A or B 8 Vanrafia Novartis AG Decreases proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A neuropathy 9 penpulimab-kcqx Akeso, Inc Recurrent or metastatic non-keratinizing nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in adults 10 Imaavy Johnson & Johnson Generalized myasthenia gravis 11 Avmapki Fakzynja Co-Pack Verastem Inc. KRAS-mutated recurrent low-grade serious ovarian cancer (LGSOC) in adults 12 Emrelis AbbVie Inc Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high c-Met protein expression 13 Tryptyr Alcon AG Signs and symptoms of dry eye disease 14 Enflonsia Merck & Co Inc Prevents respiratory synctial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in neonates and infants 15 Ibtrozi Nuvation Bio Inc. Locally advanced or metastatic ROS-1 positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) 16 Andembry CSL Ltd. Prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema 17 Lynozyfic Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after 4 prior lines of therapy 18 Zegfrovy Dizal Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insert mutation 19 Ekterly KalVista Pharmaceuticals Acute attacks of hereditary angioedema 20 Anzupgo LEO Pharma Moderate-to-severe chronic hand edema 21 Sephience PTC Therapeutics Inc. Hyperphenylalaninemia in patients with sepiapterin-responsive phenylketonuria 22 Vizz Lenz Therapeutics Inc. Presbyopia 23 Modeyso Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Diffuse midline glioma with H3K27M mutation 24 Hernexeos Boehringer Ingelheim Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumours with HER2 tyrosine kinase domain activation mutation 25 Brinsupri Insmed Inc Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis 26 Dawnzera Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema 27 Wayrilz Sanofi SA Persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia 28 Keytruda Qlex Merck & Co. Inc. Solid tumour indications in adult and pediatric patients 29 Forzinity Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc. Improves muscle strength 30 Inluriyo Eli Lilly & Company Receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, estrogen receptor 1 mutation advanced or metastatic breast cancer 31 Palsonify Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Acromegaly in adults 32 Rhapsido Novartis AG Chronic spontaneous urticaria 33 Jascayd Boehringer Ingelheim Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 34 Lynkuet Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. Moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause 35 Kygevvi UCB Thymidine kinase 2 deficiency 36 Komzifti Kura Oncology Inc. Relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with susceptible nucleophosmin 1 mutation 37 Redemplo Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduces triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome 38 Hyrnuo Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc. Locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) tumours with HER2 tyrosine kinase domain activating mutation 39 Voyxact Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. Reduces proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A neuropathy 40 Lerochol LIB Therapeutics Inc. Reduces low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in adults with hypercholestremia, including heterozygous familial hypercholestremia 41 Nuzolvence Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics Uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea caused by Neserria gonorrheae 42 Cardamyst Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. Episodes of paroxysmal supreventricular techycardia 43 Exdensur GSK plc (GlaxoSmithKline) Severe asthma characterized by eosinophilic phenotype 44 Myqorzo Cytokinetics Incorporated Symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy 45 Yartemlea Omeros Corporation Haematopoetic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy 46 Nereus Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Vomiting associated with motion

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