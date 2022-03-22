Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Nod In India For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - The Drugs Controller General of India or DCGI has granted emergency use authorization for Novavax' protein-based COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to less than 18 years in India, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, said in a statement.

The vaccine, also known as NVX-CoV2373, is manufactured and marketed in India by SII under the brand name Covovax and is the first protein-based vaccine authorized for use in the age group in India.

Covovax is the fourth vaccine to receive emergency use authorization in India for use among adolescents 12 and older. The safety and efficacy of Covovax in adolescents aged less than 12 years have not yet been established; however, studies evaluating the safety and immunogenicity of Covovax for the age groups of 7 to less than 12 and 2 to less than 7 years in India are underway.

DCGI initially granted EUA for Covovax for adults 18 years old and above in December. In addition, Covovax has received Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, as well as EUA in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Bangladesh.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.