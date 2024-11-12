Novavax Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$121.30 million, or -$0.76 per share. This compares with -$130.78 million, or -$1.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 54.8% to $84.51 million from $186.99 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$121.30 Mln. vs. -$130.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.76 vs. -$1.26 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $84.51 Mln vs. $186.99 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $650 - $700 Mln

