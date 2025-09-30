Novavax Expands Collaboration And License Agreement With Sanofi On Use Of Matrix-M Adjuvant

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Tuesday progress on its collaboration and license agreement (CLA) with Sanofi SA (SNY) regarding Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant. The companies have amended their CLA to expand Sanofi's license to include use of Novavax's Matrix-M adjuvant in Sanofi's pandemic influenza vaccine candidate program.

Sanofi recently received funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority within the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, for early-stage work on this vaccine candidate including the Matrix-M adjuvant under Contract 75A50122D00003.

The CLA amendment enables Sanofi's use of Matrix-M in early-stage development of Sanofi's pandemic influenza vaccine candidate(s) through Phase 2. If Sanofi enters Phase 3 clinical development, the parties will negotiate license rates and financial terms.

The amendment broadens the partnership between Novavax and Sanofi and adds to the terms of the original agreement that specifies that Novavax is eligible to receive up to $200 million for the first four products created by Sanofi utilizing its Matrix-M adjuvant.

Novavax will also be eligible to receive up to $210 million in milestone payments for each product including Matrix-M thereafter, plus ongoing royalties for all Sanofi products utilizing Matrix-M. Sanofi is currently exploring additional opportunities with Matrix-M.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.