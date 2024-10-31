Novatti Group Unveils New Entitlement Offer

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Ltd. has initiated a partially underwritten 1 for 3 pro rata non-renounceable entitlement offer, which is now open following a recent announcement. Investors are encouraged to stay informed about company developments and industry insights by subscribing to Novatti’s mailing list. The fintech company continues to provide solutions that facilitate payments for businesses of all sizes.

