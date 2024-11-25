Novatti Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Novatti Group Ltd. (AU:NOV) has released an update.

Novatti Group Limited has announced the quotation of over 7 million ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, marking a significant milestone in its market activities. This move, effective from November 26, 2024, is part of previously announced transactions aimed at expanding Novatti’s financial footprint.

