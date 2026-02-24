Markets

Novartis: Pluvicto Shows Effectiveness In Real-world Studies

February 24, 2026 — 08:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS) said multiple US real-world studies reinforced earlier use of Pluvicto before chemotherapy in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Real-world use of Pluvicto resulted in a median progression-free survival of 13.5 months in chemo-naïve patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Also, real-world evidence showed Pluvicto achieved longer PFS when initiated after one ARPI instead of multiple ARPIs.

The company said real-world findings are consistent with PSMAfore, which supported the approval of Pluvicto for patients with PSMA-positive mCRPC who have been treated with an ARPI and are considered appropriate to delay taxane-based chemotherapy.

