Novartis Cosentyx Shows Sustained Remission In Polymyalgia Rheumatica

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) announced new Phase III data for Cosentyx in polymyalgia rheumatica, published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the 2026 EULAR Congress. The results demonstrated that twice as many patients achieved sustained remission compared to placebo, with significant reductions in steroid use.

Polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) is an inflammatory rheumatic disease affecting people over 50, characterized by disabling pain and stiffness in the shoulders and pelvic girdle. Current treatment relies heavily on long-term steroid use, which can lead to poor outcomes and limited advanced options.

The REPLENISH trial met all primary and secondary endpoints across both 300 mg and 150 mg Cosentyx arms, including complete sustained remission and delayed need for additional treatment through week 52. No new safety signals were identified, and the safety profile was consistent with established Cosentyx data.

"Cosentyx showed that it can reduce flares in the longer term while lowering patients' steroid exposure," said Prof. Christian Dejaco, Director of Rheumatology, South Tyrol Health Trust, Italy. Prof John Stone of Harvard Medical School, global principal investigator of the trial, added that the findings support IL-17A inhibition as a promising therapeutic approach in PMR.

Novartis has submitted the data for regulatory review in the U.S., EU, and Japan, with additional filings planned through 2026.

NVS has traded between $112.34 and $170.46 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $143.66, up 0.13%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $145.37, up 1.18%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.