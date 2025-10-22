Markets

Novartis' Cosentyx Meets All Endpoints In Phase III Polymyalgia Rheumatica Study

October 22, 2025 — 02:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Novartis (NVS,NOVN.SW) announced that its interleukin-17A inhibitor Cosentyx (secukinumab) met the primary and all secondary endpoints in the Phase III REPLENISH trial. The study evaluated Cosentyx in adults with polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR), a rare inflammatory rheumatic disease.

At Week 52, Cosentyx demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful sustained remission compared to placebo. The trial also showed a reduction in annual cumulative steroid dose versus placebo through Week 52.

The safety profile of Cosentyx remained consistent with its established safety data. Polymyalgia rheumatica is characterized by bilateral pain in the neck, shoulders, or hips, along with morning stiffness and fatigue.

