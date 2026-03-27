Novartis To Acquire Excellergy, Expanding Allergy Leadership

(RTTNews) - Novartis AG (NVS) has agreed to acquire Excellergy, Inc., a privately held biotech company developing next-generation anti-IgE therapies for allergic diseases.

The deal brings in Exl-111, a Phase 1 anti-IgE antibody designed to go beyond conventional approaches by dissociating receptor-bound IgE, potentially offering faster and deeper suppression of allergic pathways. Novartis believes the program could improve symptom control, convenience, and broaden treatment options across food allergy, chronic urticaria, allergic asthma, and other IgE-mediated conditions.

"Excellergy adds a differentiated next-generation anti-IgE program that builds on biology Novartis knows well, supported by preclinical evidence and early clinical pharmacokinetic data," said Fiona Marshall, President of Biomedical Research at Novartis. She noted that Exl-111 has shown encouraging preclinical and early clinical data, supporting its potential to deliver stronger disease control and more convenient dosing.

Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will pay up to USD 2 billion in upfront and milestone payments. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Novartis highlighted that the acquisition strengthens its immunology strategy and builds on its long-standing presence in allergic disease, reinforcing its pipeline of innovative therapies.

NVS has traded between $97.72 and $170.46 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $149.70, up 0.70%. In pre-market, the stock fell to $149.38, down 0.21%.

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