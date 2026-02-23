Novanta Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Novanta Inc. (NOVT) reported earnings for fourth quarter of $17.47 million

The company's earnings totaled $17.47 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $16.46 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Novanta Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.17 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $258.34 million from $238.06 million last year.

Novanta Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.47 Mln. vs. $16.46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $258.34 Mln vs. $238.06 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.75 To $ 0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 250 M To $ 255 M

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.