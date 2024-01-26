Novanta Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NOVT

In trading on Friday, shares of Novanta Inc (Symbol: NOVT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.51, changing hands as low as $157.12 per share. Novanta Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOVT's low point in its 52 week range is $111.20 per share, with $187.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.29.

