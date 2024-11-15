News & Insights

Stocks

Novamarine Expands with New High-Value Boat Contracts

November 15, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Novamarine S.P.A. (IT:NOVA) has released an update.

Novamarine S.p.A., a leader in high-performance boats, has signed a contract with an international client for over €3 million to create the fourth BS 200 model, reflecting the company’s growing sales and popularity. This luxury 20-meter boat, part of the Black Shiver line, offers innovative design features for enhanced sea experiences and is expected to be delivered by late 2025. Novamarine’s strategic expansion into international markets, including recent sales in America and Costa Smeralda, underscores its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.

For further insights into IT:NOVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.