Novamarine Expands with New High-Value Boat Contracts

Novamarine S.p.A., a leader in high-performance boats, has signed a contract with an international client for over €3 million to create the fourth BS 200 model, reflecting the company’s growing sales and popularity. This luxury 20-meter boat, part of the Black Shiver line, offers innovative design features for enhanced sea experiences and is expected to be delivered by late 2025. Novamarine’s strategic expansion into international markets, including recent sales in America and Costa Smeralda, underscores its commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.

