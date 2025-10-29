NovaGold Resources (NG) Price Target Increased by 45.65% to 11.39

The average one-year price target for NovaGold Resources (NYSEAM:NG) has been revised to $11.39 / share. This is an increase of 45.65% from the prior estimate of $7.82 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $13.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 40.10% from the latest reported closing price of $8.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in NovaGold Resources. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NG is 0.12%, an increase of 31.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.36% to 304,976K shares. The put/call ratio of NG is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Exor Capital LLP holds 34,903K shares representing 8.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,723K shares , representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 83.15% over the last quarter.

Paulson holds 27,238K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kopernik Global Investors holds 19,115K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,592K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NG by 52.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 15,666K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 15,666K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company.

