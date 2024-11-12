News & Insights

Stocks

Nova Pacific Metals Expands with Anita Property Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. has announced an option agreement to fully acquire the Anita Property, which spans 658 hectares and is located near their Lara Project in British Columbia. This acquisition involves mineral-rich volcanic rock formations that are linked to significant mining sites in the region, potentially enhancing Nova Pacific’s mining prospects.

For further insights into TSE:NVPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.