Nova Pacific Metals Expands with Anita Property Acquisition

Nova Lithium Corp. (TSE:NVPC) has released an update.

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. has announced an option agreement to fully acquire the Anita Property, which spans 658 hectares and is located near their Lara Project in British Columbia. This acquisition involves mineral-rich volcanic rock formations that are linked to significant mining sites in the region, potentially enhancing Nova Pacific’s mining prospects.

For further insights into TSE:NVPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.