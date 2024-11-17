Nova Minerals Issuances Boost Trading Opportunities

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 992,472 fully paid shares, following agreements with Redchip Companies, Inc and Whittle Consulting Pty Ltd, approved at its recent Annual General Meeting. This move allows for secondary trading exemptions under the Corporations Act, facilitating smoother trading of these shares. Investors can expect enhanced liquidity and potential growth opportunities as the company complies with relevant financial regulations.

