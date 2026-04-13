Markets
NVA

Nova Minerals Appoints Ashlie Thorburn As New CFO

April 13, 2026 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nova Minerals Limited (NVA), an Australian mining company, on Monday announced the appointment of Ashlie Thorburn as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 20. Thorburn replaces the former CFO who is to step down on April 30. She brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, primarily in the mining industry, with expertise in SEC, TSX, and ASX reporting and was most recently the U.S. Finance Lead at Southwest Critical Materials, On the Nasdaq, shares of Nova were gaining 0.33 percent in pre market activity, trading at $6.04, after closing Friday's regular trading 2.88 percent lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.