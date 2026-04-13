Nova Minerals Appoints Ashlie Thorburn As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Nova Minerals Limited (NVA), an Australian mining company, on Monday announced the appointment of Ashlie Thorburn as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective April 20. Thorburn replaces the former CFO who is to step down on April 30. She brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, primarily in the mining industry, with expertise in SEC, TSX, and ASX reporting and was most recently the U.S. Finance Lead at Southwest Critical Materials, On the Nasdaq, shares of Nova were gaining 0.33 percent in pre market activity, trading at $6.04, after closing Friday's regular trading 2.88 percent lower.

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