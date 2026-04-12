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Nova Minerals Appoints Ashlie Thorburn As CFO

April 12, 2026 — 11:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nova Minerals Limited (NVA, NVA.AX) announced the appointment of Ashlie Thorburn as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), commencing 20 April 2026.

Thorburn has more than 20 years experience in senior Gnancial leadership roles, primarily within the mining industry across both publicly-listed and private companies.

Most recently, Thorburn served as the U.S. Finance Lead at Southwest Critical Materials, where she was responsible for acquisition integration, budgeting, treasury management and private equity reporting. Prior to this, she was a Senior Manager at Armanino Advisory, advising on Gnance transformation, public company readiness and technical accounting matters. Her earlier experiences include senior roles such as Vice President, Controller at Hycroft Mining Holding Corp., where she supported the company's transition to a public entity and enhanced Gnancial reporting processes, as well as multiple Controller and Corporate Controller positions with a strong track record in strengthening internal controls and supporting early-stage highgrowth organisations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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