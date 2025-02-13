NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS Earnings Results: $NVMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS ($NVMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.94 per share, beating estimates of $1.86 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $194,770,000, beating estimates of $190,351,961 by $4,418,039.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NVMI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 119 institutional investors add shares of NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 521,634 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,735,816
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 415,723 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,611,729
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 288,637 shares (+184.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,134,632
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 160,071 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,349,192
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 139,281 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,017,803
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 138,654 shares (-29.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $28,887,174
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 136,132 shares (-43.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,811,197
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.